First dose Pfizer continues & who has been vaccinated at Harvey Hall

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 4:35 pm

TYLER — The Harvey Convention Center remains a COVID-19 vaccine hub with the Northeast Texas Health District continuing to host clinics. On Wednesday, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB News, “Now is the time. So, there are Pfizer vaccines available for first doses, at Harvey Convention Center. We are there from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All you need to do is show up. If you want to set-up an appointment time you are welcome to do that online. But please if you haven’t received your first vaccine yet, please come and get it.” Roberts went on to give an update on the different demographics of who has been vaccinated. “If you look at race or ethnicity, 14% are African American, 9% are Hispanic, 49% are White, and others is around 10%. Then, there is an unknown category. They were not capturing the race ethnicity category in the first month or so. But, we are very diligent about that now.”

