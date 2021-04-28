Tyler one step closer to new Rose Complex Conference Center

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 4:15 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council passed a major milestone Wednesday, awarding WRL General Contractors, LLC a $28,000,000 contract for the construction of the Tyler Rose Complex. In a prepared statement the city said, “The Rose Complex has been a legacy project that started with former Mayor Kevin Eltife and has gone through many different mayors and city councils.” The design has been in the works since 2017. In October of 2019, former Mayor Martin Heines as well as former Mayors Joey Seeber, Barbara Bass, and Eltife unveiled plans for the new campus. The Rose Complex includes Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center, East Texas State Fairgrounds, the old Mayfair building, and the surrounding areas designed by Fitzpatrick Architects. In total the facility will house over 60,000 square feet of meeting space. Read more here. For a virtual tour click here.

