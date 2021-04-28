Tyler Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 3:53 pm

PLANO (AP) – Tyler Technologies Inc. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37 million. The Plano-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share. The information management software provider posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.3 million. Tyler Technologies shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $440.80, an increase of 41% in the last 12 months.

