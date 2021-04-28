City of Tyler renews $1.25 million wastewater system contract

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler will again pay $1.25 million to a private company to work with the water department on wastewater improvements. The council made the move Wednesday, reestablishing a contract with Pipeline Analysis, a Garland engineering firm that specializes in the testing and analysis of wastewater collection systems. The city has contracted with Pipeline Analysis to help Tyler Water Utilities comply with wastewater system requirements, since 2017. According to the city, the company helps the water department staff develop and implement programs; inspect equipment, review data collection and record keeping and develop hydraulic. To date the firm has inspected 11,000 manholes and more than 367 miles of the 690 miles of gravity main throughout the city. Officials hope to have the inspection of the entire system completed by 2023. Read more here.

