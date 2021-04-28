Man wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General in Longview

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 3:44 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Longview officials say the incident happened April 19, when a man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a store clerk at the Dollar General Store on Eastman Road. It is not clear how much money the suspect got away with. In Texas, aggravated robberies are first-degree felonies which can include up to 99 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. If you have information regarding this case, contact Longview police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or click here.

