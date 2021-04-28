Kathryn Pedroza named 2021 Miss ETBU

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University announced Miss ETBU for 2021 Monday. Kathryn Pedroza, of Mansfield, was selected to wear the crown for the next year. She is the 65th overall selection in the history of the prestigious award. In a prepared statement, ETBUS said, “Pedroza embodies the spirit of what it means to be a Christian servant leader on campus and in the community.” Pedroza was selected during the annual pageant sponsored by ETBU’s Student Government Association. Leah Akridge was selected as first runner-up, and Anissa Mott was selected as second runner-up. Pedroza, a junior, was commended for her involvement with the university and in the city during her time at ETBU. Read more here.

