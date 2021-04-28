Natalie Dormer announces she secretly gave birth to a baby girl: “I’m absolutely in love!”

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer is a mom! The 39-year-old British actress secretly welcomed her first child, a little girl, with partner David Oakes.

Choosing to spill the beans on the That's After Life podcast on Tuesday, Dormer cracked jokes about how she was able to keep her pregnancy under the radar... and then some, because the baby arrived in January.

"It's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby," she chuckled. "I feel like I'm probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years' time on a date going, 'Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'"

The Hunger Games alum says she is currently experiencing the trials and tribulations of every first time mother, especially when it comes to sneaking in some much-needed naps.

"She's just three months... She's an absolute joy. I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else," Dormer deadpanned. "I completely underestimated it!"

"It's a steep learning curve," she allowed, "Sleep has always been quite important to me -- that's the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in."

The Sherlock alum also noted how becoming a mom may shape her future career and that she's considering returning to the theater even though she is "going to find it very difficult."

Noting how actors will "lean on nannies" to continue acting, said Dormer, "This is the perfect time to go back to the stage, because then I could be with her all day."

"But with COVID, who knows when that will happen," she confessed.

Dormer and Oakes, 37, were first romantically linked in 2019 when they co-starred in the West End play Venus in Fur.

