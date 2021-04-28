A “really excited” Ewan McGregor drops juicy hints about the Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 1:40 pm

Disney+

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In a wide-ranging Hollywood Reporter interview about his career, Ewan McGregor dropped some tantalizing hints about his upcoming return to the Star Wars universe, in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Some of those were, incidentally, revealed when he was talking about recovering from his second COVID-19 vaccine. "It really kicked my a**," the Scot admitted.

"For months, we've been doing these monster, two-and-a-half-hour sessions of sword fights and hand-to-hand stuff," McGregor says adding, "But there was no way it was happening...with a 100.7 fever."

The new series takes place a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith, which ended with the Jedi Master promising to watch over Luke Skywalker from afar on Tatooine.

Unlike the Star Wars prequels, which to McGregor's dismay required actors to perform in mostly CGI sets, the new series is utilizing the much-more immersive StageCraft technology that series creator Jon Favreau pioneered on his Emmy-winning series The Mandalorian. Each set is a combination of physical props and set pieces, and enormous LED screens that match any actor's environment, in real time.

"So if you're in the middle of the desert, if you're in snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in the cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space," McGregor says.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm really excited about [Obi-Wan]. Maybe more so than the first ones, because I'm older -- I just turned 50 -- and I'm just in a much better place."

McGregor also dropped another hint, when asked if Luke Skywalker could return, as he did in The Mandalorian's season 2 finale. "That's very possible," he said smiling, before admitting, "I don't know."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back