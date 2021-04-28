Giddyup for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo coming to Athens in May

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 1:18 pm

ATHENS — The 13th annual TVCC National Intercollegiate Rodeo will take place May 7-8 at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex. A winter blast forced the rescheduling of the original February event. The event is being presented by TVCC and Living for the Brand Cowboy Church. Performances begin each night at 7:30 p.m. with slack beginning at noon on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. General admission tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at the gate. Free admission is available to children 12 and under and individuals with current TVCC IDs. Proceeds from the rodeo are given back to students to further their education. The TVCC rodeo will feature approximately 400 contestants representing 20 colleges and universities.

