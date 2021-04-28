Input needed on 6 lane expansion of ‘Old Jacksonville Hwy’

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 1:13 pm

TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District launched an interactive mapping exercise Wednesday, involving the 6-Lane Widening Project of FM 2493. Organizers say the purpose of the tool is to get feedback and experiences from motorists. The instrument will allow users to provide first-hand input onto an interactive map that shows the proposed study area for FM 2493, commonly known as Old Jacksonville Highway, from Loop 323 to FM 2813. Leaders say the planned project will improve mobility and safety along the corridor with additional travel lanes, upgraded intersections and raised medians. Learn more here.

Go Back