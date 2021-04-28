$2.7 Million raised for area non-profits in annual East Texas Giving Day

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 12:55 pm

TYLER — More than 5,800 donors gave to nonprofits during East Texas Giving Day Tuesday. The online 18 hour fundraising effort brought in a new record of $2,790,533 in total. Donors picked from among 258 participating charities, with donations starting at just $10. Throughout the day, donations to select nonprofits were eligible to be matched thanks to the generosity of individuals and nonprofit business partners that had already pledged funds to the charities they support. Over $1 Million in match was available through the East Texas Giving Day website.

