Rudy Giuliani’s home, office searched by federal agents as part of lobbying probe

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 12:59 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Federal agents carried out a search warrant at the home and office of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Wednesday morning, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The warrant was in relation to the ongoing probe led by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York regarding Giuliani's alleged lobbying efforts abroad during the Trump presidency -- a key focus of the first impeachment case against Trump.

Sources tell ABC News that Giuliani's electronic devices, including his cell phone, were confiscated by authorities.

A spokesperson and attorney for Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

