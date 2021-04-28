No, Chris Harrison didn’t get married

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 12:29 pm

Despite what it may have looked like, Chris Harrison and his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, did not get hitched -- at least not yet.

The longtime host of The Bachelor franchise got the rumor mill churning about his relationship status after he shared a black-and-white photo of the couple to Instagram on Tuesday.

Quoting a line from Modern English's hit, Harrison captioned the post, "'I’d stop the world and melt with you' @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime."

In the picture Harrison, 49, is wearing a suit, while Zima, 33, is wearing an elegant floor-length gown with a deep-V neck that flairs out at the waist -- which many seemed to mistake as a wedding gown, thus sparking rumors the two tied the knot.

That wasn't the case, however. As it turns out, the picture of the pair, who began dating in 2018, was from them attending a wedding where Zima had the honor of being a bridesmaid.

"Wow you attend one wedding together...do one chicken dance and your [sic] hitched," Harrison joked in the comments before wishing the actual newlyweds "congrats."

"I do love this bridesmaid though," he added with a red heart emoji.

Zima also took to the comments to clear up the misunderstanding, writing, "I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential."

