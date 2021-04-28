Leslie Jones to host MTV Movie & TV Awards

April 28, 2021

Stand-up comic, former SNL star and Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones has been tapped as the host of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 16 at 9pm Eastern time.

The Coming 2 America co-star will help celebrate this past year's "biggest and best moments in movies and television."

The ceremony will be followed on Monday, May 17 by the network's salute to reality TV, with the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

As previously reported, Marvel Studios' hit Disney+ show WandaVision earned five nominations, leading the pack for this year's awards. Netflix's Emily in Paris and Amazon Prime's The Boys both earned four nominations, while Netflix's Bridgerton and Disney+'s The Mandalorian earned three apiece -- the same number of nominations earned by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was tops with three nominations.

Fan voting for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and will remain open until April 30.

