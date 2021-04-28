Bee swarm in Texas kills one person and hospitalizes another

By Tim Fitzsimons

Firefighters in Texas say that bees living inside a tree repeatedly attacked two people, resulting in one person’s death and hospitalizing the other.

Calvin Chaney of the Breckenridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the attack took place Monday afternoon at a home in Stephens County, near Hubbard Creek Lake, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

When firefighters arrived they “were met with very aggressive bee activity” and had to fight through a swarm to get into the house. One person was in cardiac arrest after being stung multiple times.

Another person was rescued by dressing them in a firefighter’s protective equipment and escaping out of the house into a vehicle.

The BFD said one person died, but did not release their identity.

After they had cleared the home, the firefighters said, they went to neighborhood homes to warn residents to be quiet until the bees “could hive back up and calm down.”

A local beekeeper assisted the firefighters in locating and destroying the hive with foam and hand tools.

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this traumatic and sad day,” BFD wrote. “First responders were faced with the daunting task of patient care and treatment during the attack and remained professional through the event.”

While the BFD did not confirm the type of bee, Africanized or “killer” honeybee attacks are not uncommon in Texas.

These bees are extremely sensitive to sounds and vibrations and can attack in large numbers when disturbed. Enough venom from these bees can cause kidney failure.

