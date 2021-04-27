Ole Miss fires offensive line coach Randy Clements days after spring football game

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 7:37 pm

By CHRIS LOW

Just three days after its spring football game, Ole Miss has fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Randy Clements, school officials confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Clements, who was entering his second season on Ole Miss’ staff, was hired by Lane Kiffin soon after Kiffin was named the Rebels’ head coach in December of 2019.

Sources told ESPN that Kiffin’s decision to fire Clements was for football reasons and not related to any off-the-field issues. Kiffin informed Clements that he was making the move Tuesday morning.

“After meeting with Coach Clements, it was determined that it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways,” Kiffin said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Coach for the job he did for our team over the past year, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing last season (210.6 yards per game) and was fourth in sacks allowed (19).

