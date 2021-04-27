American midfielder Christian Pulisic becomes first US male to score in UCL semifinal: Report

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 7:02 pm

Angel Martinez/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- United States midfielder Christian Pulisic became the first American male to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League semifinals while playing for his club team, Chelsea, according to an ESPN report.

Pulisic scored in the first half of a 1-1 tie against Real Madrid, also making the first American to score against Real Madrid in all competitions.

The goal, Pulisic's fifth in the competition, made him the highest scoring US men's national team player in Champions League history. Demarcus Beasley previously held that title with four goals.

Christian Pulisic is the first U.S. International to score in a UCL Semifinal.



Pulisic (5) also breaks a tie with DaMarcus Beasley (4) for most UCL goals by U.S. Internationals. pic.twitter.com/hcpZ23FsCC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2021

"It was a great finish, great composure," Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said. "He's an amazing player, he's a young player, he's growing and improving. I'm very pleased with his goal because he's an important player for the team.''

Two US women's team players have scored in the semifinals or later before. Midfielder Carli Lloyd found the back of the net in 2017 while playing for Manchester City and defender Alana Cook scored last weekend for her club team, Paris Saint-Germain.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back