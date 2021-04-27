Vaccination rates in Texas have slowed down

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 5:00 pm

LONGVIEW — After vaccination rates slowed down in Texas, east Texas organizations and leaders across the state have gotten creative in getting people to become vaccinated. The Texas Department of State Health Services is getting the word out by using large video boards. According to our news partner KETK, DSHS is planning to host pop-up events in cities across Texas. On Monday the pop-up event was in Longview, Tour coordinator Robert Santiago said, “We’re going to be visiting 23 cities in 25 days with this unique message.” A 16 foot screen will push videos released by officials that address common concerns people may have about getting vaccinated. It also answers questions people may have.

