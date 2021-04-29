Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2021 at 10:56 am

DALLAS (AP/Staff) – A Texas court appears skeptical of arguments to overturn the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors clashed before an appeals court Tuesday. At issue is whether the evidence in the case was sufficient to prove that Guyger’s 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. The hearing before a panel of judges was held to examine a Dallas County jury’s 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison. Guyger’s lawyer says she acted based on a reasonable mistake. A ruling could take months.

Go Back