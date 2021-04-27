Anthony Mackie found about ‘Captain America 4’ from a guy at the grocery store

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 4:31 pm

Marvel Studios

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Anthony Mackie said he learned that he might starring in a fourth Captain America movie from an unusual, unofficial source.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store," Mackie said in a video interview.

"The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" holding up a cellphone image of the report.

"I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything," The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star admitted.

"That's what I love about working for Marvel," the actor said. "They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.'"

Mackie says, "So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

The day the Disney+ show finale dropped came news that series creator and head writer Malcom Spellman was writing a fourth film, continuing the journey of Mackie's Sam Wilson after he officially took up the star spangled shield and mantle.

Mackie said of his character, "Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

Mackie joked, "What would be really bad is if the movie [Captain America 4] starts and I get blown out of the sky."

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back