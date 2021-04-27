Gregg county man pleads guilty to arson

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 2:51 pm

LONGVIEW — A Gregg county man has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson. According to our news partner KETK, Javonte Williams, 27, of Longview admitted to arson Tuesday, in two different incidents from April of 2020. Longview Police responded to a commercial structure fire just before midnight on April 12. Damages mainly consisted of smoke and water. A week later, crews responded to a vacant structure fire on East Marshall Avenue. That fire was also quickly under control and damage was moderate. Williams was arrested in July 6 of last year. It is not clear at this time when Williams will be sentenced.

