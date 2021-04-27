Power Up: Redman to guest star in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’; Watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ official teaser

The Power universe continues to grow. On Tuesday, Starz announced that Grammy-nominated rapper Reginald "Redman" Noble has been tapped to guest star in season two of Power Book II: Ghost.

The New Jersey rapper will play Theo Rollins, the older brother of Method Man's Davis MacLean. According to Starz, Theo used to run the streets with Davis, but now they sit "on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term." With Theo still in jail and Davis now a respected attorney, this puts added pressure on Davis to "keep his promise."

Redman's addition to Power Book II is a big treat for hip-hop fans, who will see the two artists reunited on screen. They were last seen together in a Verzuz battle on April 20.

A return date for Power Book II: Ghost has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, in other Power news, Starz has released the official teaser for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Set in South Jamaica Queens in the 90s, the Power spinoff will premiere on July 18.

As previously reported, the new show will follow the early years of the now-deceased Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. It centers on a fifteen-year-old Kanan, the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, and Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, among others.

