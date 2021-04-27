County in good shape with vaccines versus demand

April 27, 2021

TYLER — Judge Nathaniel Moran and the Smith County commissioners received an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Smith County Public Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha told the court vaccines are very much readily available. “Before now vaccine demand was greater than supply, but we are reaching that point now where supply is greater than demand. We really need to reach out to our citizens, it is not over yet. Still a lot of people have not been vaccinated and we need to reach them.” McGaha went on to say, ” Some calls I’m on with DSHS [Department of State Health Services] some people are not ordering. You know, there were upwards of 80 hubs in the state of Texas, now we are about half that, and many are not placing orders and many have excess inventory in place now.”

