Senior Center to restart with limited activities

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 1:25 pm

TYLER — Soon Tyler residents will be able to participate in activities at Tyler Senior Center on Garden Valley Rd. On Tuesday, the city announced the organization will offer limited enjoyments and hours beginning May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers says seniors can participate in Texercise classes at 11:00 a.m, and Meals on Wheels lunch services will be available at noon. The venue will observe COVID-19 precautions including temperature checks before entry, social distancing during all activities, while also encouraging the use of face coverings. Center staff will be required to wear masks at all times. The Tyler Senior Center is open to all over the age of 55 and becoming a member is free. Learn more by calling (903) 597-0781 or click here.

