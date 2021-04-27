Couple helping people receive vaccinations in rural communities

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 1:03 pm

PALESTINE — In rural areas making sure Texans get vaccinated has been a challenge for health care workers. Dr. Carolyn Salter, a provider at Sycamore Medical Clinic in Palestine, along with her husband Dr. Michael Gorby. Knowing how difficult it can be for those without internet or transportation in the region to access the shot, the pair tells the Texas Tribune they have made it their mission to make it easy. Carolyn says she often uses her blunt straight talking east Texas bedside manner to persuade people who are hesitant to get the shot just how important it can be for their health.”

