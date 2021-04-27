Face coverings now optional for students & staff at Bullard ISD

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 12:28 pm

BULLARD — Wearing masks and face coverings on Bullard ISD property or in school is now optional for students and staff. According to the district, Bullard ISD board members voted unanimously Monday night, on a motion making masks voluntary. The district cited extreme declines in COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as the county. Additionally, the board recognized staff members have been given multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine. While mandatory masks are now optional, the district will continue to notify parents and guardians when there is a confirmed COVID-19 case on campus. The district said they would consider reinstating masks if there is a dramatic increase of cases. Read more here.

