‘Real Housewives’ stars confirmed for all-star spinoff

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

It's official. A Real Housewives spin-off is happening.

The new show will feature cast members from the various franchises including Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, New York's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, New Jersey's Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and Beverly Hill's Kyle Richards, People confirms.

Over the weekend, many of the reality ladies shared photos of themselves boarding planes and, although the filming schedule and location has not been confirmed, The Sun reports that they were traveling to the tropical islands of Turks & Caicos to begin shooting.

"Off we go," Ramona shared alongside a picture of her aboard a plane, while Luann snapped photo of herself in the cockpit and captioned it, "Ready for take off?"

Melissa also posted a snapshot of herself rocking jeans and a cheetah shirt on the stairs of a plane. "Nothing represents Jersey like [cheetah emoji]," she wrote.

The Real Housewives spin-off, which is currently untitled, will air on Peacock.

