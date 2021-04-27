2 challengers battle for District 1 Council Seat in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2021 at 12:16 pm

TYLER — Election day for the Tyler City Council is Saturday. Since current District 1 council member Linda Sellers has served three terms, and is not eligible to run again. Stuart Hene and Greg Grubb are vying for the open seat to replace Selers. According to our news partner KETK, Greg Grubb will rely on his decades-long experience in business and nonprofits. Stuart Hene is using his expertise practicing law for 11 years. He is co-founder and partner of the law firm Tarry & Hene. District 1 is comprised mainly of residents living between Old Jacksonville Highway and Broadway Avenue. To learn more about the upcoming elections click here.

