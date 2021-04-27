Records show Caitlyn Jenner cast a ballot in the 2016 general election, contrary to reports

(LOS ANGELES) -- Caitlyn Jenner, who announced on Friday that she is running in the likely California gubernatorial recall election, did vote in the 2016 general election, according to records obtained by ABC News from the Los Angeles County Registrar's office.

Conflicting media reports have stated that Jenner did not cast ballots in either the 2016 Republican primary or the 2016 general election. Records obtained from the LA County Registrar show that she did cast a ballot in the general election, but not in the primary.

The records do not show who she cast her ballot for, although Jenner said in 2016 that she voted for former President Donald Trump.

"I'm not a one-issue voter and obviously -- I know, I'm not stupid -- the Republican Party does not do a good job when it comes to equality and the entire LGBT community. The Democrats are better there," Jenner said. "But for me, I've been around a long time, I'm probably more conservative. I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government. ... And so, Republicans have done a better job in that direction."

Jenner back-tracked on her support for Trump in 2018, saying he was the "worst president we've ever had" when it came to LGBTQ+ issues.

ABC News has reached out to Jenner's campaign for comment.

In the last two decades, Jenner voted in 10 elections. She did not cast a ballot in the 2018 gubernatorial election which resulted in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's landslide victory over Republican John Cox.

She also did not vote in the 2003 recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis -- a race similar to the one she will likely run in -- where former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger captured the plurality of the vote and assumed the governor's office.

After weeks of reports that she was meeting with prominent Republican strategists, including former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, it was speculated that Jenner would enter the race. ABC News also confirmed that Jenner had discussed her gubernatorial ambitions with the executive director of the Republican Governors Association.

