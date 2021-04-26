LA Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins for remainder of season

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 7:42 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

The LA Clippers signed center DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season on Monday.

Cousins’ second 10-day contract expired Sunday. He signed his first 10-day contract with the team on April 5.

Cousins has averaged 9.3 points and 8 rebounds in 14 minutes in each of the team’s past three wins.

The 30-year-old veteran began the season with the Houston Rockets, who released him after 25 games in which he averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The six-time All-Star has career averages of 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over 11 seasons.

The Clippers play the Pelicans on Monday night in New Orleans.

