Traffic deaths rise in Texas work zones during pandemic

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 4:59 pm

AUSTIN – Texas work zone fatalities increased 9% in 2020 compared to 2019, and that was with less motorists on the streets due to the pandemic. On Monday the Texas Department of Transportation called Texas drivers to make safety the highest priority at all times, especially when passing through active construction and maintenance work zones. TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 26–30, with safety tips to reduce work zone fatalities. Last year, there were more than 22,000 traffic crashes in work zones in the state with 186 people killed, including four road workers. Read more here.

