Motion filed to suppress interviews of former nurse accused of killing 6 patients

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 4:32 pm

TYLER — William George Davis was arrested in the murder of six patients nearly three years ago. On Monday, our news partner KETK said defense attorneys for the former CHRISTUS nurse have filed a motion to suppress interviews that Davis had with police. Legal counsel for Davis says the detectives disregarded Davis’ invocation of counsel and took a “lengthy statement.” Davis 37, is facing the death penalty after being charged with the deaths of three patients at CHRISTUS Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. Davis trial is expected to be held later this year. Several factors have caused the case to be delayed including; DNA testing, a change in a lawyer, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have slowed the case since Davis was arrested in April of 2018.

