Marvel Studios releases new poster of Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 3:32 pm

Marvel Studios

(SPOILERS) Marvel movie fans know hanging around after a movie or show's end credits usually rewards them with hints of things to come in the MCU, and the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was no different.

Not only did they see the full "heel turn" of Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, but the show's title changed to read Captain America and The Winter Soldier.

As if to reinforce that change, Marvel Studios has released an official poster of Mackie in his brand-new, red-white-and blue super-suit.

The series finale dealt with Sam Wilson relinquishing his role as The Falcon and finally embracing the responsibility of the star-spangled shield Chris Evans' Steve Rogers gave him at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The Disney+ show followed Wilson's being conflicted about assuming the Captain America role as a Black man in America, stating part that "The legacy of that shield is complicated." But he ultimately decided to "do something different" with the responsibility, delivering a closing speech in the finale that said of the shield, and the mantle, "Every time I pick this thing up, I know there are millions of people out there who are going to hate me for it. Yet I'm still here. No super serum. No blond hair or blue eyes. The only power I have, is to believe we can do better."

The new poster, and the title change, gives weight to a report that series creator and head writer Malcolm Spellman is writing a fourth Captain America film with Mackie's Wilson in the title role.

