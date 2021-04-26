“There’s absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future,” says H.E.R. following first Oscar win

Just weeks after winning the Grammy for Song of the Year, H.E.R took home her first Oscar Sunday night for Best Original Song, for her anthem "Fight For You" from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

When asked about her plans for an acting career, H.E.R. noted that she definitely expects to add to her trophy collection. "Oh, there's absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully. I'm also super-passionate about acting as well," she told reporters. "So you may see me up here as an actress."

Winning an "EGOT" means winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Having already won two of those, H.E.R. has just two more to go. She credited fellow Grammy winner Brandy for inspiring her to get into acting.

"Me and Brandy have been talking a lot and she's inspired me since she did a musical," H.E.R. said, referencing Brandy's role in the Broadway musical, Chicago.

In addition to winning her first Oscar, the Filipino-American singer said it was an honor to be able to inspire other young girls to do the same.

"It's a message to all the young Black and Filipino girls, Black or Filipino, that you can be up here too," she continued. "What you say matters. What you sing matters, what you play, what you write. It matters. It's a reflection of who we are."

"I just hope that there's another little girl out there...going, 'I can do that, too. I can be up there too one day,'" H.E.R. added.

