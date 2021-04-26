Orlando Magic head coach ‘shocked’ at positive COVID-19 tests, despite being vaccinated

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 2:32 pm

Zelenenka/iStock

(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated. The coach was tested Thursday the same day he received a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and that test returned a positive result.

On Friday Clifford was re-tested twice and received two negative results. But another test on Saturday revealed Clifford was positive for COVID-19.

Clifford expressed his surprise at the outcome, explaining he experienced no virus symptoms despite having received positive test results.

"No temperature, no headaches -- nothing," he said Sunday. "And so I could say I was shocked today -- I went in this morning -- when my result came back as positive."

Clifford did not coach the Magic in Sunday's home game against the Indiana Pacers in compliance with NBA health and safety regulations. Assistant coach Ty Corbin stepped in during Clifford's absence, and will continue to lead the team until Clifford returns upon clearing league protocols.

Clifford added his team is now on high alert following his following test results.

The Pacers beat the Magic Sunday 131-112.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back