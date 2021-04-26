Early numbers for ETGD 2021 trending up

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 2:32 pm

TYLER — East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits. On Monday, Kyle Penney shared the importance of the event with KTBB News, “What we’ve seen around the country is that giving days continue to grow. We have been looking to see are these things going to peek and go away? But, they continue to grow. Then, with COVID-19 back in 2020 and continuing on its effects are still seen today. So, it was really important for charities in April 2020, about a month into the pandemic, when lots of fundraisers and activities were being canceled, and that continues to this day.” While East Texas Giving Day is officially Tuesday, early giving has been open for three weeks.

Penney went on to say, “Last year we had about 2.2 million in contributions in that one day. And this year, numbers are trending even higher. Giving actually started on April 5th. The leader-board is not live, so you can’t see it on the public view, but we are watching contributions come in at a higher rate than they have in the past, so things are looking good. We have 60 more organizations than we had last year, so that’s a good sign.” To donate click here.

Go Back