Early voting ends Tuesday for Longview city elections

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 2:05 pm

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview reminded residents in Districts 1 and 2 Monday, that they will elect council members during the next City of Longview Election this Saturday. Early voting will end Tuesday. Election officials say three city council candidates will appear on the ballot for District 1: John A. Sims, Temple Carpenter III, and Jeremiah Hunter. There are two city council candidates that will appear on the ballot for District 2: Nona Snoddy and Marisa R. Ward. For information about city elections, contact the city secretary’s office at 903-237-1080 or click here.

