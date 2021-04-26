Man admits to stealing 40K from employer over 9 month period

TYLER — A Tyler man confessed to stealing almost $40,000 from a local supplements store. David Moore, 35, admitted to police he stole over $39,000 from a GNC, where he worked over a nine month period. Moore came under suspicion after the business hired a new accountant. A warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, found discrepancies with night deposits. An internal investigation led the store to believe Moore, “would change the deposit slip to show a lower amount of cash, and take cash from the bag and keep it.” He confessed to his boss when confronted and then repeated it to police detectives when they questioned him. The thefts took place between July 1, 2020, and March 14, 2021, and totaled $39,559.67. Moore is facing ten years in prison.

