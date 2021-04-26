Walk-ins invited to local churches for COVID-19 vaccines Monday & Tuesday

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 1:43 pm

TYLER — Three local leaders are inviting people to get first dose vaccines through Tuesday. Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President-CEO Nancy Rangel and Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice are encouraging people to get immunized. Opportunities remain available for Monday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler, until 7 p.m. On Tuesday doses will be available at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-dose Pfizer vaccines are being given by Northeast Texas Public Health District. George Roberts, CEO of NET Health, said that as of 10 a.m. Monday, 138 vaccines had been given but they are accepting people that did not make an appointment.

Roberts also told KTBB News, “We need to continue to encourage people get their tetanus vaccine,their T-dap, D-dap vaccines, also chicken pox, polio, there are still childhood illnesses that can affect the children, Meningitis vaccines for kids that are a little bit older. So, don’t forget those vaccines in the midst of COVID-19.”

