2 charged in Thanksgiving day fire following 5 month investigation

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:45 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — After a five month investigation, two Van Zandt county residents have been arrested in connection to a structure fire on Thanksgiving day 2020. According to our news partner KETK, Brand Lee Harrison, 28 and Carl Klump, 30, both of Grand Saline, are facing numerous charges. Harrison is accused of arson with intent to damage a habitation of worship, theft of property, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Klump is also charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation of worship, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

