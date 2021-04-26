Identity released of pilot killed in plane crash

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:31 pm

RUSK COUNTY — Officials identified the pilot who died in the single-engine plane crash in Rusk County. The man was identified by officials as William James Weatherspoon, 74, of Longview, who crashed his plane between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 last week. A call came into first responders regarding the incident around 2:20 p.m. April 19. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Weatherspoon had taken the plane up for a maintenance flight. Multiple Volunteer Fire Departments, D.P.S. Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies arrived extinguishing the fire and maintained the scene of the wreckage until the Federal Aviation Administration arrived.

Go Back