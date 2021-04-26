Upcoming programs sponsored by the Tyler Library

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:20 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler Library announced a series of programs and events Monday that are scheduled over the next several weeks. Organizers say “Sticky Wall Art” and “Kite Kit’s” will happen May 3, while “Library Under the Trees” will continue May 7 and 21. The library in the Rose City is also offering “Beginner Computer Classes” to begin May 8. You can register by calling the Library at (903) 593-7323. Club Read will meet virtually May 25 at 10 a.m. Get more information on these programs and more by clicking here.

