Report: Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl show to get “Framing Britney Spears” treatment

The New York Times/FX documentary Framing Britney Spears documented how Justin Timberlake allegedly used the media to make Britney Spears the villain in their breakup. Now Page Six reports that another documentary is in the works about another female pop star whom fans believe JT threw under the bus.

According to Page Six, the infamous 'wardrobe malfunction' during Justin and Janet Jackson's performance at the 2004 Super Bowl, and the fallout from it, will be examined in a movie from the same production company that brought you Framing Britney Spears.

In the years following what came to be referred to as "Nipplegate," fans believed that Janet's career was severely damaged, while Justin emerged unscathed. He recently apologized to both her and Britney for his behavior.

A source tells Page Six, "It’s going to be all about the...suits who f**ked over Janet." Said "suits" include those in power at Viacom -- the company that owned MTV, which produced the halftime show -- and CBS, which aired the Super Bowl.

“They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone,” the source dished.

As for whether Janet will participate, the source says it doesn't matter, noting, "They did the Britney doc without [her], and there’s been more interest in the Super Bowl since that documentary premiered and Justin apologized."

The doc will also reportedly cover former CBS CEO Les Moonves' alleged "obsession" with ruining Janet's career.

As previously reported, Janet's former stylist recently claimed to Page Six that it was Justin who pushed for the wardrobe reveal -- which exposed Janet's breast -- because he wanted to out-do Britney kissing Madonna at the MTV VMAs several months prior.

