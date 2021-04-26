Daniel Kaluuya addresses mom’s reaction to his Oscars speech: “That just came out my mouth”

AMPAS/ABC

Daniel Kaluuya gave viewers a huge laugh at the Oscars Sunday night, where he won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

During his acceptance speech, Kaluuya said, "My mum and my dad, they had sex. It's amazing that I'm here! So I'm going to celebrate that tonight." As the audience and viewers at home laughed, cameras cut to Kaluuya's mother and sister sitting in the audience, both of whom had that embarrassed "What is he talking about?" look on their faces.

When asked about the moment backstage after his win, Kaluuya said, "I think its pretty obvious all of our parents had sex, if you ask me. That just came out my mouth. I know my mom's going to text me some stuff but here we are."

"I'm going to avoid my phone for a bit, mate," the British star continued. "I think my mom's not going to be very happy. But she's going to be cool. She's got sense of humor so...we [get] each other."

Social media loved the moment, too. "Man out here embarrassing his whole family with an Oscar on his hand. Legends only," tweeted one fan.

Actor Bob Saget added, "Daniel Kaluuya just inspired the hell out of me. What an actor. And yes, his parents had sex."

