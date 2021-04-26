Evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads in Arizona

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:21 pm

E4C/iStock

(KINGMAN, Ariz.) -- A wildfire in Arizona dubbed the Flag Fire has burned 600 acres since it was reported Sunday afternoon.

The blaze started between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, which is about 11 miles south/southeast of Kingman.

Evacuations have been ordered for some communities as the smoke spreads.

A helicopter crew will do a reconnaissance over the fire area Monday to get a better sense of the impact, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back