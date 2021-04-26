Apprehension unit arrests fugitive in Anderson County

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:16 pm

PALESTINE — The Texas Attorney Generals Office announced results from a recent law enforcement round up across the state on Monday. In Anderson County, Luis Gilberto Castillo was arrested in Palestine April 19 on an outstanding warrant for “harboring a runaway.” The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for Castillo after receiving an NCMEC Intake Report as a lead from the United States Marshals Service in Hidalgo County regarding a missing/endangered 13-year-old female child from Edinburg possibly in the Palestine area. Investigators believed the teen was with Castillo. The child was not located with Castillo, at the time of his arrest, and the investigation into her disappearance continues.

Go Back