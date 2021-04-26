‘Dolittle’, election fraud film ‘Absolute Proof’, Sia’s ‘Music’ all “hailed” at the 2021 Razzie Awards

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 9:11 am

Vertical Entertainment

As it does before the Oscars every year, the Razzie Awards were announced, singling out the worst in film.

This year, the election fraud film Absolute Proof was "honored" with Worst Film, and its lead, the "My Pillow" guy Mike Lindell was named Worst Actor.

Worst Supporting Actor went to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for that infamous hotel bedroom scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; he and his zipper were also named Worst Onscreen Duo.

Recording artist Sia "swept" with her autism musical Music, which earned a Worst Actress nod for star Kate Hudson, a Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler, and Worst Director trophy for Sia herself. The film caught flack from those who balked at the fact that Ziegler was playing someone with autism, as opposed to Sia casting someone on the spectrum.

Other stand-outs include Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle, which was named Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, and the Worst Screenplay dishonor went to 365 Days, a Polish knock-off of Fifty Shades of Grey.

The year 2020 itself was also awarded one of the award show's $4.97 trophies from the Board of Governors -- "both of them" as the Razzies note.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back