Here’s your first look at Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 9:11 am

© 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved./Ramona Rosales

We officially have our first look at Steven Spielberg's hotly anticipated adaptation of West Side Story. The musical's first trailer dropped Sunday during the Academy Awards and, to the delight of fans, was set to the movie's standout single, "Somewhere."

Singing the main track was Rita Moreno, 89, who starred as Anita in the 1961 movie adaption. The One Day at a Time star will also be featured in the upcoming film -- this time as Valentina, whose character replaces Doc, the owner of the corner shop of which main character Tony (Ansel Elgort) works.

Beyond showcasing Moreno's timeless vocals, the reboot also gave the audience a first glimpse of the full cast, including rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks.

In addition, the teaser shows off the whirlwind fairytale romance that sweeps Tony and Maria (Rachel Zegler) off their feet, showing them dancing around brightly colored fabrics and wooing each other from the fire escape.

Ariana DeBos, David Alvarez, Josh Andrés Rivera, Mike Faist and Brian d’Arcy James also star. The movie is slated to dance into theaters December 10, 2021.

West Side Story, which originally bowed on Broadway in 1957, was turned into a blockbuster film in 1961 -- winning 10 of the jaw-dropping 12 Oscar Awards it was nominated for.

Moreno was nominated and won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress.

As for "Somewhere," the song enjoyed a life of its own, being re-recorded by The Supremes, Phil Collins and, most famously, by Barbra Streisand in 1985, whose recording won a Grammy Award and peaked at number 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back