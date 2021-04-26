Today is Monday April 26, 2021

Oscars 2021: The complete winners list

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:17 am
ABC; Artwork by Magnus Voll Mathiassen

The 93rd Oscars aired Sunday night live on ABC.  Here are the winners:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Animated Feature Film
Soul

Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Original Score
Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father

Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live-Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers

Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short
Colette

Best International Feature Film
Another Round

Best Sound
Sound of Metal

Best Production Design
Mank

Best Film Editing
Sound of Metal

Best Cinematography
Mank

Best Visual Effects
Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Original Song
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture
Nomadland

