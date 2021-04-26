Oscars 2021: Red carpet fashion roundup

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2021 at 12:17 am

ABC

The 2021 Oscar Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which means the celebrities were out in full force and serving their best red carpet looks.

One of the trends seen on this year's red carpet was metallics, with stars like Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Leslie Odom Jr. all rocking gold outfits. Also on trend with gold was Questlove, who showed up in a navy and black ensemble and gold Crocs to set it off.

Red was a trendy color as well, with Amanda Seyfried, Reese Witherspoon, and Angela Bassett among those wearing a version of the crimson color.

Viewers loved Zendaya's choice of a flowing yellow strapless dress with the upper abdomen area cut out, as well as H.E.R.'s purple, lace jumpsuit complete with a hood.

The clothes weren't the only talk of the town, though. Halle Berry's haircut, which was bangs and a short bob that barely graced her ears, left Twitter with some questions.

"SOMEONE WANNA EXPLAIN TO ME WHY HALLE BERRY'S HAIRDRESSER GAVE HER A LORD FARQUAAD CUT," one user tweeted, referencing a character from the movie Shrek that wears a similar style.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back